Try It On AI Launches Pink AI Headshots To Support Breastcancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pink AI Headshots

Pink AI Headshots supporting Breastcancer

HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Try it on AI , a leading AI Headshots platform, is proud to announce the launch of their new Pink AI Headshots .

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 30% of the profits from these AI headshots will be donated to Breastcancer, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and information to those affected by breast cancer.

The Pink AI Headshots feature soft and bright pinks that add a touch of femininity and elegance to the traditional headshot. Customers can choose from a variety of poses, outfits and backgrounds to create a personalized headshot. And to encourage more people to support this cause, Try it on AI is offering a special discount of 10% off all Pink AI Headshots with the code BRC10 until December 19th.

Adriana Lica, CoFounder of Try it on AI, shared the inspiration behind this initiative: "When we first launched in 2022, one of our early customers, a cancer patient, reached out to share how our AI headshots boosted her confidence during a challenging time. She told us how seeing herself with studio lighting, makeup, and her chosen outfit reminded her of her true beauty, despite the changes in her appearance. This powerful experience inspired us to partner with Breastcancer. We hope that other patients will find the same positivity and empowerment through our technology."

"We are excited to launch our Pink AI Headshots and support Breastcancer in their mission to provide resources and support to those affected by breast cancer," Lica continued. "We believe that everyone deserves to have a professional headshot, and we are proud to offer our customers a way to give back while also getting a high-quality headshot for their personal or professional use."

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, and it is estimated that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. By choosing to get a Pink AI Headshot, customers not only get a beautiful and unique headshot, but they also contribute to a meaningful cause. Try it on AI hopes to raise awareness and support for breast cancer research and support through this initiative.

For more information, please visit Try it on AI's website and the Pink AI Headshots campaign page.

Adriana Lica

Try it on AI

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.