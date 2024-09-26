Washington consents sale of missiles to North Egypt

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of State has approved the sale of Stinger missiles to Egypt, with an estimated total value of USD740 million. The Pentagon announced this decision on Tuesday, stating that it has completed the necessary documentation to inform of the planned deal.



According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Egypt has requested the purchase of 720 Stinger missiles, which includes 20 Product Verification Flight Test (PVFT) munitions designed for deployment on existing vehicle-based Avenger systems. The primary contractor for this sale will be the RTX Corporation, specifically its Raytheon division, which manufactures the missiles.



The DSCA emphasized that this proposed sale aligns with US foreign policy and national security objectives, aiming to bolster the security of Egypt—a country recognized for its significant role in promoting political stability and economic development in the Middle East. The Stinger missile system is touted as a lightweight, self-contained air defense mechanism that ground troops can quickly deploy, having demonstrated its effectiveness in four major conflicts. The system is currently in use by 19 nations, and reports suggest that Ukraine has expressed considerable interest in acquiring Stinger missiles amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.



Earlier this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance had placed an order for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles worth nearly USD700 million for multiple member states. An RTX spokesperson noted that the current wave of purchase requests is expected to extend the production backlog for the missiles until 2029.



This significant arms deal underscores the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Egypt, further entrenching military ties in a region marked by geopolitical complexities.

