Pakistan Security Forces Kill 8 Militants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (KUNA) -- At least eight were killed by the security forces in an operation in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Thursday.

According to Pakistan militaryآ's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the intelligence-based security operation was conducted last night on the reported presence of militants in Ramzak area of the North Waziristan district in KPK.

It further said that a heavy exchange of fire ensued between security forces and the militants during the operation, resulting in the deaths of eight members of the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other militant found in the area. The security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," ISPR concluded.

Earlier last week, at least 12 militants and six soldiers were killed during two separate clashes between the militants and security forces in North Waziristan district of KPK.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

sbk











