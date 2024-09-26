Kushiro province in Japan's Hokkaido sees 5.7-magnitude earthquake

(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off the coast of Kushiro, located on the northern main island of Hokkaido. The seismic event occurred at 04:01 p.m. local time, drawing attention due to its magnitude and location in a region known for seismic activity. Earthquakes are relatively common in Japan, but each event prompts immediate monitoring and assessment by authorities.



The epicenter of the earthquake was determined to be at a latitude of 42.8 degrees north and a longitude of 145.1 degrees east. It was recorded at a depth of 60 kilometers, which is considered a moderate depth that can affect the intensity of shaking felt on the surface. The depth of the earthquake plays a crucial role in determining its impact, as shallower quakes tend to cause more significant surface shaking compared to those that originate deeper in the earth.



Fortunately, the JMA has indicated that no tsunami warning has been issued following the earthquake, alleviating immediate concerns for coastal residents. Tsunami warnings are critical in the aftermath of seismic events, especially in Japan, where the threat of tsunamis can accompany significant earthquakes. The absence of a tsunami alert allows residents to focus on assessing any potential damage caused by the quake itself.



As the situation unfolds, local authorities and emergency services are likely to conduct inspections to evaluate any structural damage or injuries resulting from the earthquake. Japan's well-established disaster response systems will be activated to ensure the safety of residents and to provide any necessary assistance. As always, the nation remains vigilant in its preparedness for such natural disasters, drawing on its extensive experience with earthquakes and their aftermath.

MENAFN26092024000045015839ID1108718526