Exro Announces Stellantis N.V. As Passenger Vehicle Innovation Program Partner And Named Finalist At Stellantis' Supplier Of The Year Awards

Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF ) (the " Company " or " Exro "), a leading clean-technology company that provides proprietary motor-control and complete electric propulsion system for e-mobility, is pleased to announce its

automotive OEM partner, Stellantis N.V. ("Stellantis"), with whom it had previously signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement (" NDA "). The announcement follows approximately 14 months of work completing the first phase focused on integrating the Exro Coil Driver® into Stellantis' next-generation

electric powertrains. Additionally, Exro is pleased to announce its recognition as a finalist for Best Supplier in the Innovation Category in the prestigious Stellantis Supplier Awards 2024.

For the past 14 months, Exro and Stellantis have collaborated in a confidential innovation program to demonstrate the capabilities of Exro's Coil Driver® technology for potential applications within Stellantis' passenger vehicles. The lifting of the NDA marks a milestone for the innovation program as the partners successfully progressed the partnership through multiple technical, performance, and cost study milestones.

"Stellantis pushed us to evolve the Exro Coil Driver® technology and prove the need to disrupt the passenger EV propulsion systems as they exist today", said Exro Chief Technology Officer Eric Hustedt. "They challenged us to demonstrate how our coil-switching inverter technology holds the potential to enhance system efficiency and power, while also holding the potential to significantly reduce cost and accelerate the adoption of EVs globally."

Exro is proud to announce its recognition as a finalist in the Stellantis Global Automotive Supplier Awards, held at the Lingotto Conference Hall in Turin, Italy, on September 24, 2024. Exro was nominated as one of three finalists for the Best Supplier Award in the Innovation category.

Teresa Thiele, Stellantis' Senior Vice President of Global Purchasing Programs said, "The innovation award honors suppliers that have created a feature with the potential of being a brand identifier or a market changer

- an innovation that fulfills the needs of the customer and positively impacts the brand or market position of our Stellantis vehicles, and is safe, affordable and sustainable. Exro

was nominated for its expertise in innovative motor control technology, which significantly enhanced our electrified motor design, improved performance, and reduced costs, demonstrating the commitment to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the passenger car market."

The ceremony, attended by over 200 global suppliers and Stellantis' top executives, honored 68 finalists across 21 categories, recognizing their role in propelling Stellantis to the forefront of the global automotive industry. The event celebrated the excellence and collaboration of Stellantis' top-performing suppliers from around the globe, and Exro's recognition by Stellantis highlights its dedication to setting industry standards for quality, performance, and customer satisfaction. Exro remains committed to supporting Stellantis' vision of a transformative future.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA ) (Euronext Milan: STLAM) (Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit .

Exro Technologies Inc., now expanded through the strategic acquisition of SEA Electric, is a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power control electronics. Its innovative suite of solutions, including the Exro Coil Driver®, Exro Cell Driver®, and SEA-Drive®, expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries and offer OEMs a comprehensive e-propulsion solution with unmatched performance and efficiency. Exro is reshaping global energy consumption, accelerating adoption towards a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less – minimum energy for maximum results.



For more information visit our website at

.

To view our Corporate Presentation visit us at

/investors

Visit us on social media @exrotech.

