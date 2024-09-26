Multiple citizens get reported martyred

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Thursday, multiple citizens were reported martyred, with many others suffering injuries from the continuous bombardment by Israeli forces throughout the Gaza Strip. Our correspondent reported the recovery of a martyr’s body along with several individuals after an Israeli targeted a residence belonging to the Dog family in central Khan Yunis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. The wounded were promptly transported to the Nasser Medical Complex for medical attention.



Further by Israeli warplanes hit a house in the area, also in Khan Yunis, resulting in additional casualties, including several injured citizens and reports of individuals missing beneath the rubble.



Ambulance crews responded to another attack in the Jabalia refugee camp, where they recovered one martyr and treated nine others injured by an Israeli bomb that struck a house on Al-Fifawia Street. Additional injuries were reported from the shelling of a home belonging to the Sahar family in Jabalia, with all injured parties being taken to Martyr Kamal Hospital within the camp for care.



Since the onset of hostilities on October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have escalated their military operations in the Gaza Strip via land, sea, and air attacks. The humanitarian toll has been devastating, with reports indicating that 41,495 citizens have lost their lives and 96,006 have been injured, predominantly women and children. Additionally, thousands remain unaccounted for, feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, further intensifying the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

