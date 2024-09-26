How To Get Free Bitcoin: 13 Smart Ways To Earn BTC

(MENAFN- ValueWalk)

In the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency, remains the leading digital currency in terms of popularity and value. As interest in digital currencies continues to rise, many seasoned and newcomer enthusiasts are looking for ways to earn without investment.

Fortunately, there are several smart ways to accumulate this digital currency without spending money. These methods include earning signup and referral bonuses, playing games, and participating in airdrops.

In this article, we explain 13 smart ways of earning free Bitcoin, with examples and detailed insights for every method.

How to earn free BTC at a glance

Here is a quick overview of 13 smart ways of earning free Bitcoin .

: Get sign-up bonuses from crypto exchange platforms.: Websites and mobile apps that give away small amounts of Bitcoin.: Earn Bitcoin by playing online games.: Acquire free NFTs and convert them to Bitcoin.: Earn interest on your crypto holdings.: Learn about crypto and earn Bitcoin.: Open interest-bearing crypto accounts.: Get bonuses by referring friends to crypto platforms.: Earn Bitcoin by using specific browsers.: Earn Bitcoin rewards for participating in surveys.: Get Bitcoin for physical activity.: Earn Bitcoin by playing games such as poker through online crypto gambling sites.: Receive free Bitcoin through promotional campaigns. How to earn free Bitcoin, explained

Here is a detailed explanation of 13 smart ways to earn free Bitcoin.

Earn a welcome bonus

Many cryptocurrency exchanges offer free signup bonuses. These bonuses are typically offered after signing up, depositing, or performing specific tasks. The amount of Bitcoin you get depends on the platform and your initial deposit.

For example, CoinBase offers $10 worth of Bitcoin to new users who purchase Bitcoin worth $100. BlockFi, another crypto exchange, offers up to $250 worth of Bitcoin in a bonus based on your deposit. BlockFi also has interest-bearing accounts to help you earn Bitcoin from your crypto holdings.

Bitcoin faucets

Bitcoi n faucets are websites and mobile applications that offer free tokens for completing tasks. These tasks may include watching videos, adverts, or solving captchas. Although Bitcoin faucets offer Bitcoin in small amounts, they are a great way to get started with crypto. The more tasks you perform, the more Bitcoin you earn.

Cointiply is one of the highest-paying faucets. The platform offers free Bitcoin for tasks like completing surveys, playing games, and watching videos. Another Bitcoin faucet is FreeBitco, which allows users to earn free BTC every hour. The platform also allows users to participate in lotteries and contests to earn more BTC.

While you won't get rich by participating in Bitcoin faucets, they are fun and easy to start with Bitcoin accumulation without any financial investment.

Play online games

Another smart way to get free Bitcoin is to get rewarded for playing online games. These games range from simple mobile games to complex gaming experiences. This is a fun and engaging way to earn free BTC, especially if you are already a gaming enthusiast playing for free.

RollerCoin is one of the leading gaming platforms offering rewards for playing games. It is a virtual Bitcoin mining game that pays you for completing tasks within the game. You must keep playing to increase your mining power and earn more BTC.

Another platform is Crypto Games, which allows you to win free BTC for playing games like dice or slots. The platform is user-friendly, and withdrawing your winnings is relatively straightforward.

Free NFTs

You can earn free Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sell them for Bitcoins by participating in NFT giveaways or creating your own NFTs. This lucrative venture can help you accumulate Bitcoin to profitable levels.

Examples of places where you can earn free NFTs and convert them to BTC include Rarible and OpenSea. Rarible occasionally offers free NFTs, which you can convert to Bitcoin. It also allows you to create and sell your NFTs easily. OpenSea is one of the leading marketplaces for NFTs. It supports different blockchains, making it a versatile platform for earning free Bitcoin.

The world of NFTs has become quite popular, and with platforms like Rarible and OpenSea, you can start collecting NFTs without any significant financial investment. The creative aspect of creating and selling your NFTs can also be quite satisfying.



Crypto staking

Many crypto exchanges allow users to hold cryptocurrencies in wallets to support the development and operations of a blockchain network. As a reward, users receive free coins to convert to Bitcoin.

Many platforms offer easy-to-use staking functionalities. For example, Binance offers staking rewards for various cryptocurrencies. You earn interest on your holdings, which you can sell for BTC.

Kraken is another platform that allows users to earn staking rewards from multiple cryptocurrencies. It is a secure and user-friendly platform that is used by experienced and beginner crypto enthusiasts.

Participating in staking platforms like Binance and Kraken allows you to earn interest on your assets. These rewards can be substantial, especially if you hold high-yield assets and convert them to BTC.



Earn rewards through learning

Many platforms incentivize cryptocurrency education by offering rewards to learners. This creates a win-win situation: you can expand your crypto knowledge while accumulating free Bitcoin.

Platforms like Coinbase Earn offer Bitcoin rewards for learning about various cryptocurrencies. To earn your rewards, you simply watch educational videos and complete quizzes.

Like Coinbase Earn, CoinMarketCap Earn provides educational videos on cryptocurrency and pays you to watch them. The platform is quite versatile. It is updated regularly to ensure the learning process never stops.

Learning about crypto is important, especially if you want to join this space. Platforms like Coinbase Earn make this process enjoyable as they pay you to educate yourself.



Start a crypto savings account

A crypto savings account allows you to earn interest on your crypto holdings. The accounts work like conventional savings accounts but offer higher interest rates due to the volatility of cryptocurrencies.

BlockFi is one of the best platforms for opening a crypto savings account. It offers up to 8.6 APY on your crypto holdings and allows you to withdraw your earnings anytime. Crypto is another platform for earning interest on your staked assets. The platform offers interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It also has a Visa card that allows you to spend your earnings.

Opening a crypto-saving account is a smart way to grow your Bitcoin without investing more money. Most platforms are user-friendly and flexible, allowing you to withdraw your assets or earnings anytime.

Refer your friends

Referring your friends and family to leading crypto exchanges is a smart way to earn free BTC. Most of these platforms pay both you and your referral a certain amount of Bitcoin once they sign up and complete a given task. If you have friends interested in blockchain and cryptocurrency, this is a perfect way to increase your Bitcoin accumulation by referring them to your platform.

Coinbase pays $10 worth of Bitcoin for every person you refer. Once the person signs up and purchases $100 worth of cryptocurrency, you and your referral receive the bonus. Binance pays up to 40 percent commission on trading fees for your referrals. The more referrals you bring, the more free Bitcoin you earn.

Referral programs are the most straightforward way of earning free BTC. If you are good at persuading people, you can grow wealth by simply getting people to sign up and invest in crypto exchanges.



Browse the web

Specific web browsers and extensions reward users for browsing on them. They aim to create a decentralized web browsing experience while paying you for your attention.

Brave Browser, for example, rewards surfers with a BAT (Basic Attention Token) that can be converted to Bitcoin. The browser also blocks annoying ads and trackers to make your experience as satisfying and private as possible. Another browser that will give you free BTC for your attention is Presearch. The browser rewards you with PRE tokens that can be converted to BTC or other cryptocurrencies.

Browsing the web and getting paid for it sounds too good to be true, but it is possible with browsers like Brave Browser and Presearch.



Take surveys

Participating in online surveys is another easy way of earning free Bitcoin. Companies value your opinion and are willing to pay for your insights. Platforms like TimeBucks and Lolli offer multiple tasks, including surveys.

Lolli rewards users with BTC for completing surveys and shopping online. It partners with several retailers, making it easy to earn while shopping online. TimeBucks pays you to complete surveys, watch videos, and participate in online polls.

These platforms are easy to use and can help you accumulate Bitcoin for free.



Exercise (Download the sMiles app)

Mobile applications like sMiles reward you for walking and other physical activities. These apps track your steps and convert them into digital currency. sMiles integrates with your smartphone or fitness tracker and rewards you in Bitcoin for any physical activity you perform.

Another app that promotes a healthy lifestyle while paying you for it is Sweatcoin. This app converts your steps into a digital currency called Sweatcoins, which are converted into Bitcoin.

Combining fitness with your quest for Bitcoin is a smart way to get free BTC.



CoinPoker

There are online poker games that allow you to earn Bitcoin as a reward for your winnings. These platforms have tournaments that enable users to compete for BTC prizes.

CoinPoker and America's Cardroom are examples of these platforms. CoinPoker pays players with BTC and other cryptocurrencies. The platform uses blockchain technology to ensure transparency and fairness in the game. Americas Cardroom offers payouts in BTC. The platform hosts multiple tournaments where players compete for Bitcoin prizes.

For poker enthusiasts, platforms like America's Cardroom and CoinPoker are perfect places for earning free Bitcoin. These platforms host many tournaments and cash games, offering numerous opportunities to earn free BTC with your poker skills.

Participate in an airdrop

Airdrops are promotional campaigns that offer free cryptocurrency. They are often used to announce and promote new projects. For example, AirdropAlert lists ongoing airdrops where users can earn free crypto. The platform explains how to take part in the airdrop.

Similarly, coinMarketCap hosts airdrop events where participants earn free cryptocurrency and convert it to Bitcoin.

Is it too good to be true?

While you can get free Bitcoin through any of the above smart ways, it is important to be cautious in your approach. Not all offers for free BTC are legitimate; some are scams designed to capture your data or steal your crypto assets.

Are there any risks involved?

Yes. The hunt for free Bitcoin is risky, and there are potential risks of scams and phishing attacks. Always verify a platform's legitimacy before engaging in any activity or sharing your data. Avoid any offer that seems too good to be true, because it usually is. It is crucial that you only use trusted platforms and conduct thorough research before taking any offer that promises free BTC.

Scams in the cryptocurrency industry aren't easy to detect. They often involve fake websites, fraudulent offers, and phishing emails. In your search for free Bitcoin, stay vigilant and rely on reputable platforms, some of which we have mentioned in this article. Always double-check to verify URLs, and heavily rely on online reviews from other users.



Are there taxes on free crypto?

Yes. Cryptocurrency earnings, whether free or from investments, are considered taxable incomes in most countries. It is important to keep detailed records of crypto earnings and consult a tax expert to help you understand your tax obligations. Depending on your area of residence, you might be required to report your crypto earnings to tax authorities.

Crypto taxation is complicated, and the rules vary between countries and states. Your earning records should be clear, including dates, amounts, and sources. Consult with a tax expert who also understands cryptocurrency.

FAQs Is free Bitcoin real?

Yes. You can earn free Bitcoin through legitimate methods like the smart ways listed above. However, the amount is often small and requires effort and time. While you won't become a wealthy crypto enthusiast through these methods, you can accumulate Bitcoin over time.

Do you cash out Bitcoin?

Yes. You can cash out your free Bitcoin through crypto exchanges. Convert your BTC to your local currency and transfer it to your bank account or mobile money service. Most crypto exchanges like Binance offer straightforward currency conversions, allowing you to effortlessly convert your BTC to fiat currency.









