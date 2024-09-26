عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum Starts In Baku

Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum Starts In Baku


9/26/2024 5:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

A Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed between the Azerbaijan Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Panel discussions will cover topics including "Cooperation on Renewable energy Sources," "Challenges and Opportunities in Transport and Logistics between Azerbaijan and the Persian Gulf Countries," "Agriculture and Food Security between Azerbaijan and the Persian Gulf Countries," and "Strategic Partnership in the Food Industry."

Among the speakers are officials from the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Qatar, the executive director of AZPROMO, representatives from various structures of the Cooperation Council of the GCC, and experts from companies operating in the fields of energy, transport, and agriculture.

Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of AZPROMO, stated that the countries of the GCC have invested nearly 4 billion US dollars in the economy of Azerbaijan so far.

"The potential between Azerbaijan and GCC member countries has not been fully utilised, and there are great prospects for economic cooperation between the countries," he added.

MENAFN26092024000195011045ID1108717610


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search