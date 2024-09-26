Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum Starts In Baku
The Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum has started in Baku,
Azernews reports.
A Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed between
the Azerbaijan Export and investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and
the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Gulf Cooperation
Council countries.
Panel discussions will cover topics including "Cooperation on
Renewable energy Sources," "Challenges and Opportunities in
Transport and Logistics between Azerbaijan and the Persian Gulf
Countries," "Agriculture and Food Security between Azerbaijan and
the Persian Gulf Countries," and "Strategic Partnership in the Food
Industry."
Among the speakers are officials from the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan and Qatar, the executive director of AZPROMO,
representatives from various structures of the Cooperation Council
of the GCC, and experts from companies operating in the fields of
energy, transport, and agriculture.
Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of AZPROMO, stated that the
countries of the GCC have invested nearly 4 billion US dollars in
the economy of Azerbaijan so far.
"The potential between Azerbaijan and GCC member countries has
not been fully utilised, and there are great prospects for economic
cooperation between the countries," he added.
