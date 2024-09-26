Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum Starts In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Second Azerbaijan-GCC Economic Forum has started in Baku, Azernews reports.

A Memorandum of Understanding is expected to be signed between the Azerbaijan Export and Agency (AZPROMO) and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Panel discussions will cover topics including "Cooperation on Renewable Sources," "Challenges and Opportunities in Transport and Logistics between Azerbaijan and the Persian Gulf Countries," "Agriculture and Food Security between Azerbaijan and the Persian Gulf Countries," and "Strategic Partnership in the Food Industry."

Among the speakers are officials from the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Qatar, the executive director of AZPROMO, representatives from various structures of the Cooperation Council of the GCC, and experts from companies operating in the fields of energy, transport, and agriculture.

Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of AZPROMO, stated that the countries of the GCC have invested nearly 4 billion US dollars in the economy of Azerbaijan so far.

"The potential between Azerbaijan and GCC member countries has not been fully utilised, and there are great prospects for economic cooperation between the countries," he added.