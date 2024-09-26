Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For September 26, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's economic agenda features several key events that could significantly impact Brazil's markets and economic outlook.



The release of the Central Bank' Quarterly Inflation Report takes center stage, offering crucial insights into Brazil's inflationary trends and monetary policy direction.



This report gains additional importance following yesterday's unexpected slowdown in inflation, as revealed by the IPCA-15 data.b



The FGV Survey will provide valuable data on sentiment in the industrial sector, which has recently shown signs of improvement.



The Caged report on formal job creation for August will offer a snapshot of Brazil's labor market health, a critical indicator of economic recovery.



Additionally, the Treasury's Monthly Public Debt Report for August will shed light on Brazil's fiscal position, particularly important given recent projections of fiscal improvement amid market skepticism.







Internationally, the U.S. GDP data for the second quarter and weekly jobless claims will be closely watched, along with a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



These events could influence global market sentiment and, by extension, Brazil's financial markets.

Economic Agenda, Thursday, September 26

Brazil







08:00: BCB: Quarterly Inflation Report



08:00: FGV: Industry Survey (Sep)



Caged: Formal Job Creation (Aug)

Treasury: Monthly Public Debt Report (Aug)





16:00: Central Bank to announce monetary policy decision







09:30: GDP (2nd quarter) – annualized



09:30: Unemployment benefit claims (weekly)

10:20: Fed: J. Powell's speech



