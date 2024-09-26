X issues initial transparency report since Musk's acquisition

(MENAFN) Social media X, formerly known as Twitter, released its first transparency report since Elon Musk's acquisition, revealing significant changes in content moderation practices during the first half of the year. According to the report, X suspended nearly **5.3 million accounts**, a sharp increase from **1.6 million** accounts suspended in the same period last year. Additionally, the company removed or labeled over **10.6 million posts** for violating its policies, with about **5 million** categorized under its “hateful conduct” policy.



The report highlighted that posts related to “violent content” accounted for **2.2 million** and “abuse and harassment” for **2.6 million**, comprising a large part of the violations. However, X did not specify the number of posts removed versus those merely labeled.



In contrast to X's previous transparency efforts, a blog post from April 2023 noted that the company had required users to remove **6.5 million** pieces of violating content in the first half of 2022, marking a **29 percent** increase from the second half of 2021.



Musk’s leadership has been criticized for transforming the platform into a space perceived as chaotic and toxic. His controversial tweets, including conspiracy theories and public spats with political leaders, have contributed to this sentiment. Currently, X faces a ban in Brazil amidst tensions between Musk and a Brazilian Supreme Court judge regarding issues of free speech and misinformation.

