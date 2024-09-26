Ukraine's GDP Grows 3.7% In Q2 2024 - State Statistics
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the second quarter of 2024, Ukraine's real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 3.7% compared to the same period last year.
That's according to the State Statistics Service , Ukrinform reports.
Ukraine's real GDP in the second quarter of 2024 increased by 3.7% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, the GDP saw a 0.2% growth (seasonally adjusted).
As reported, according to data provided by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry, Ukraine's GDP increased by 3.5% in August 2024 against August last year.
