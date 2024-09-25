PM Emphasizes Significance Of Direct Engagement With Citizens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra) -- Prime Jaafar Hassan emphasized the significance of direct engagement with citizens, stating that it is the government's responsibility to serve them and listen to their concerns."Our duty is to be among the citizens, as it is our job to serve them. The feedback I heard in Deir Alla and Ghor Al Safi from citizens and investors is important and necessary in our decisions and policies. We will work to address a number of needs within a few weeks and ensure that the implementation of other requirements is not delayed in the coming months," Hassan said in a post on his X account.