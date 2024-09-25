(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices have reached unprecedented levels, marking their fifth consecutive record-breaking session.



The precious metal's value continues to climb, driven by a weakening dollar and anticipation of lower interest rates in the United States.



December gold futures closed at $2,684.70 per troy ounce on the Comex, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. This represents a 0.29% increase from the previous session's close.



During trading, gold touched an all-time high of $2,694.90 per troy ounce. This surge reflects growing investor confidence in the metal as a safe-haven asset.







ActivTrades attributes gold's persistent rise to expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve . These cuts typically weaken the dollar, benefiting non-interest-bearing assets like gold.



The brokerage firm suggests that additional Fed rate reductions could propel gold prices even higher. This outlook has sparked excitement among investors and market analysts alike.



Three key events may influence gold prices in the coming days. These include the release of U.S. GDP data, an upcoming speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and personal income and spending figures.



LMAX Group reports that projections of a 50 basis point rate cut in November are fueling both gold and stock prices. This forecast has intensified market speculation and investment strategies.



The firm notes that gold has hit record highs in 2024, buoyed by strong demand from medium and long-term accounts.



These investors are primarily concerned with inflation, geopolitical risks, and a less optimistic global growth outlook.

Gold Hits Fifth Straight Record as Dollar Weakens

However, not all analysts share this bullish sentiment. TD Securities views the gold price surge as an overreaction to the Fed's initial rate-cutting cycle.



This divergence in expert opinions highlights the complex factors influencing gold prices. It also underscores the metal's role as a barometer of economic sentiment and global financial conditions.



As markets continue to evolve, gold's performance remains a focal point for investors and economists alike.



Its trajectory may offer valuable insights into broader economic trends and monetary policy expectations.

