President Of Slovakia At UN: Ukraine Legitimately Defends Itself

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine exercises its legitimate right to self-defense in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter, and it is on the basis of this Charter that a peaceful solution to Russia's war against Ukraine must be found.

According to the Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by the President of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, in his speech at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"In Slovakia's immediate vicinity – in Ukraine – the war has been going on for almost 1,000 days as a result of Russia's aggression, which violated such basic principles of international law as sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is worth reminding that our neighbor – Ukraine – legitimately defends its country and its people accordaing to international law, including the UN Charter," Pellegrini said.

According to him, every day this war "continues to destroy the lives, infrastructure and future of Ukrainian men and women", but it also "is no good for Russia's people either, as they die too".

"The escalation grows. It is high tome to start looking for a peaceful, sustainable and just end to this conflict – based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter," the President of Slovakia emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, in his speech at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly, emphasized that the international community should increase pressure on Russia in order to force it to end the war against Ukraine, as well as join the joint communique of the Peace Summit in Switzerland.