Inertia Egypt Puts Up Exclusive Offers At Cityscape 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Inertia Egypt announced strong and distinguished offers in the Cityscape Egypt 2024 exhibition, taking place from 25 to 28 September. The company offers clients a package of premium units across its projects, with exclusive offers during the exhibition, representing strong opportunities.









Ahmed El Adawy, CEO of Inertia Egypt, stated that this year's Cityscape Egypt is witnessing strong demand from clients for real estate, whether for residential or investment purposes. This reflects the importance of real estate as a safe investment and a reliable store of value. The company is offering flexible payment plans this year, starting with a 5% down payment and the remainder over payment periods of up to 9 years.





He pointed out that the exhibition offers a strong opportunity for companies to engage directly with customers, present exclusive offers that boost sales, and provide an investment opportunity for clients to seize. This year's exhibition will also feature the announcement of Inertia's new project, Fifty 7, which includes 57 premium units in west Cairo.

El Adawy revealed the latest updates on the company's projects, noting that life has begun to flourish in the Jefaira project on the North Coast, as the company has started handing over units to clients. The project now offers a variety of services, including an operational beach, newly opened restaurants, and the 24/7 Jefaira Emergency Hospital unit, which provides comprehensive medical care year-round.





“The company focused on increasing construction rates in the Jefaira resort to accelerate the pace of deliveries. This enabled the company to meet its commitments to customers, ensuring deliveries with the highest quality standards. The company aims to deliver a total of 500 units in Jefaira by the end of 2024, a goal it is working diligently to achieve,” El Adawy said.“Moreover, the company plans to establish three hotels within the Jefaira, as the hospitality component is essential for coastal projects to cater to both local and foreign clients. This aligns with the state's plan to attract millions of tourists, which requires increasing the number of hotel rooms.”





The company has achieved strong sales in the Jefaira development from the beginning of this year until September, in line with its sales plan for the project in 2024. The company is targeting robust sales by the end of the year, especially given the rising demand for the project and the North Coast area. He noted that the North Coast has seen strong sales performance since the announcement of the Ras El-Hekma deal, he disclosed.





He explained that Jefaira is Inertia's largest project, offering a variety of units, including standalone villas, twin houses, townhouses, chalets, apartments, and studios of various sizes. In addition, it features a wide range of services that provide an integrated living experience for residents within the project.





He highlighted that the company's portfolio consists of eight diverse projects in terms of activities and locations, catering to the needs of both current and potential clients. Of these, six projects have already been executed and delivered, spanning residential and commercial developments in Cairo, the Red Sea, and the North Coast.

The company has completed the delivery of Soleya in west Cairo, a fully integrated residential project covering 19 feddans. It includes apartments, townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas, with a total of 172 units and a built-up area of just 22% of the total land, according to El Adawy.





He also pointed out the delivery of phases one and two of the Joulz project, which is a fully integrated residential development located along the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road. The project spans 115 feddans and includes 1,152 residential units, ranging from apartments to townhouses, twin houses, and standalone villas, with varying unit spaces.





The company has also fully delivered G-Cribs in El Gouna, a fully integrated residential project located on 42,000 sqm in the Red Sea. The project consists of 330 units, offering a variety of studio apartments and residential units, providing residents with a lifestyle of simplicity and luxury.

Additionally, the Brix project is under construction. This fully integrated residential project covers 44,000 sqm and consists of 198 units, with a built-up area of 25%. It offers apartments of varying sizes, ranging from 82 to 275 square meters.





Inertia has successfully delivered Medipoint Sheikh Zayed, a medical commercial project that includes 29 clinics on 1,600 sqm in Sheikh Zayed. Furthermore, the company has completed and delivered West Hills, a fully integrated residential project with 98 units. Located on 32,000 sqm, it offers a mix of apartments and duplexes.

He concluded that the company executes its existing projects while exploring new investment opportunities. The company aims to expand its land portfolio and offer greater diversity for its clients across its projects. Additionally, it seeks to establish a presence in new areas, allowing it to deliver the best real estate projects to its customers, thereby enhancing its leadership and distinction in the Egyptian real estate market.