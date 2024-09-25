Adero Partners Selects Wealth.Com As Estate Planning Solution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, CA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adero Partners – a high-net-worth wealth management firm recognized as one of Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms of 2024 and Forbes' Top RIA Firms of 2023 – is proud to announce a partnership with wealth.com , a comprehensive estate planning software, to help service its clients nationwide.

“At Adero, we are committed to continuously enhancing our client services. Partnering with is an exciting opportunity to expand our capabilities,” said Aaron White, chief growth officer at Adero.“This partnership demonstrates our dedication to embracing innovative technology, integrating Adero's experienced advisory team with powerful estate planning platform.”

is an estate planning platform designed specifically for financial advisors that offers an extensive array of services supported by legal expertise. Adero's advisors will be able to leverage user-friendly tools to assist clients in creating essential documents including wills, trusts, and advanced directives. The platform helps to streamline the complexities of estate planning, making the process more efficient and accessible.

“Our team is building a technology platform that enriches the experience between advisor and client,” added Tim White , co-founder and chief partnership officer at“With tools such as step-by-step plan creation, visual flowcharts, detailed reports, document summaries and proactive insights, intuitive design will allow both Adero's advisors and their clients to navigate their estate planning needs. We are pleased to enter into this partnership, which aims to assist families in navigating the estate planning process more effectively.”

Through this new partnership, Adero Partners aims to enhance the estate planning experience for its clients by offering a range of integrated services. The firm is actively exploring various platform investment opportunities designed to improve client interactions and support overall satisfaction.

Those interested in learning more about Adero's suite of services and solutions can visit .

About Adero Partners

Since 1999, Adero Partners has been providing customized and comprehensive financial planning, strategic investing, tax planning, and family office services for high-net-worth clients. Adero has over 50 employees nationwide with offices in the Bay Area and Portland. Adero's advisors include CPAs, CFP®s, CFAs, and MBAs with combined decades of experience. Learn more about Adero Partners:

About

is the industry's leading estate planning platform, empowering 500+ wealth management firms to modernize the delivery of estate planning guidance to their clients. As the only tech-led, end-to-end estate planning platform built specifically for financial institutions, helps drive scale and efficiency, meeting client needs across the wealth spectrum. Financial advisors ranked as the #1 estate planning platform in the 2024 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey. In 2024, was honored by as the 'Best Technology Provider' in the Trust category, and CEO Rafael Loureiro received the Advisor Choice Award for Technology Providers: CEO of the Year.

Awards and Recognition Disclosure

Awards and recognitions by unaffiliated rating services, companies, and/or publications should not be construed by a client or prospective client as a guarantee that he/she will experience a certain level of results if the Firm is engaged, or continues to be engaged, to provide investment advisory services; nor should they be construed as a current or past endorsement of the Firm or its representatives by any of its clients. The Firm makes no representation that the rating is representative of any one client's experience. Neither the Firm nor its representatives paid a fee to participate in any survey. Rankings published by magazines and others are generally based on information prepared and/or submitted by the recognized advisor. Investment performance generally is not a criteria for an award. Moreover, with regard to all performance information contained herein, directly or indirectly, if any, note that past results are not indicative of future results.

A more detailed description of the criteria used with respect to the awards and recognition granted to the Firm or the Firm's individual employees can be found here, and here,

Other Disclosures

Adero Partners is an investment advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). SEC registration does not imply a certain level of skill or expertise. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Adero and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. No advice may be rendered by Adero unless a client service agreement is in place. Any distribution or copying of this communication is strictly prohibited. For further information about this press release, please contact us.

