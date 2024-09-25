YEEDI Unveils C12 COMBO, The World's First Whole House Cleaning COMBOT, Changing The Game In Home Cleaning

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YEEDI, a cutting-edge brand that focuses on household service robots, is raising the bar for home cleaning with the launch of YEEDI C12 COMBO - the world's first COMBOT to seamlessly integrate a robot vacuum with a docking station, a stick vacuum with an emptying station, and a mop, all in one streamlined device. This innovative solution represents a transformative approach to home cleaning, addressing the frustrations of juggling multiple cleaning tools, saving time, space, and effort. Alongside the C12 COMBO, YEEDI introduces the M12 ULTRA PLUS, which builds upon the success of its predecessor with powerful suction and enhanced edge cleaning capabilities.

YEEDI C12 COMBO

YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS

With these releases, YEEDI continues to push the boundaries of home cleaning technology by blending versatility and advanced features typically found in higher-end devices, making premium performance more accessible for modern households.

YEEDI C12 COMBO : The World's First Whole House Cleaning COMBOT

In a complex home environment with diverse cleaning scenarios and increasing demands, a single cleaning tool cannot address all cleaning challenges, while managing multiple cleaning tools is both costly and space-consuming. That's why YEEDI has introduced YEEDI C12 COMBO - an all-in-one solution designed to tackle the frustrations of juggling separate devices for whole house cleaning.

Discover More Than Just Robot Vacuums with the C12 COMBO

Beyond the convenience of automated cleaning provided by robot vacuums, the C12 COMBO excels at tackling large particles and hard-to-reach areas. Equipped with a powerful 95AW vacuum, it effortlessly handles larger debris and stubborn dirt. Its ZeroTangle Floor Brush with LED Headlight ensures thorough cleaning in low-profile spaces, while the versatile Crevice Tool and 2-in-1 Dusting Brush enhance its capabilities for precise cleaning of corners and soft surfaces.

Unlock Versatility Beyond Stick Vacuums with the C12 COMBO



The C12 COMBO offers unmatched convenience with its hands-free functionality beyond stick vacuums. Its 1.5-liter auto-empty dustbin enables operation for up to seven weeks without manual intervention, while the Full-Path Self-Cleaning System ensures that suction power remains at peak performance, eliminating the need for manual filter maintenance. The C12 COMBO also outshines stick vacuums by integrating advanced mopping functionality, with a 340ml water tank that supports continuous wet mopping, tackling stubborn stains and wet waste in one go.

As the world's first product to integrate a robot, vacuum station, and mop into one device, the C12 COMBO combines cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design to deliver a powerful solution that adapts to modern living. It not only offers exceptional performance but also great value while maximizing space efficiency, emerging as a game-changing addition to any household.

YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS : Power and Precision for High-Demand Cleaning

YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS is designed for high-performance cleaning across all flooring types, from dry and wet surfaces to carpets. With a powerful 11,800 Pa suction, it ensures thorough removal of dirt and debris, while incorporating TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping technology for precise edge cleaning. Additionally, the M12 ULTRA PLUS features ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology, which coupled with its V-shaped roller brush and Dual Comb Teeth Arrays, address common issues with hair tangles to ensure uninterrupted cleaning.

Thoughtfully designed for modern households, the M12 ULTRA PLUS features a compact Mini All-in-One OMNI Station that offers automated services, including self-cleaning and hot-water mop washing. With YEEDI's TrueMapping 2.0 and TrueDetect 3D 3.0 technologies, the M12 ULTRA PLUS intelligently navigates complex environments with ease, delivering consistent, high-quality cleaning.

Transform Cleaning Experiences with YEEDI's Trade Up Offer

Both YEEDI C12 COMBO and YEEDI M12 ULTRA PLUS represent YEEDI's commitment to making home cleaning more efficient and less time-consuming. These devices provide practical solutions to the everyday challenges of maintaining a clean home, becoming indispensable tools for modern living. As part of this commitment, YEEDI is launching an exclusive Trade Up promotion from 25 September to 7 October. Join the event now to receive exclusive offers on new products. For details, please visit our official Instagram .

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology

