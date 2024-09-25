Tarzana Cosmetic Dentist Discusses Smile Makeover Options

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Argina Kudaverdian of 32ology Studio details common dental services available for makeover patients.

TARZANA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For many individuals, a smile makeover offers comprehensive enhancement when more than one dental concern is present. This often combines cosmetic and restorative procedures to help improve both smile aesthetics and functionality. Tarzana cosmetic Argina Kudaverdian, DDS explains that a smile makeover can be tailored to address a patient's specific needs, including tooth discoloration, misalignment, chips, and more.Dr. Kudaverdian notes that common smile makeover treatments include:. Porcelain Veneers – Custom-crafted for a seamless fit, porcelain veneers are one of the most beneficial treatments in cosmetic dentistry, providing a durable and aesthetically pleasing solution for chipped, stained, or misaligned teeth. Additionally, minimal prep veneers are a conservative option that often requires little to no removal of tooth enamel.. Cosmetic Bonding – A quick and effective treatment, cosmetic bonding uses a tooth-colored resin to repair imperfections and improve tooth appearance, offering an alternative to more invasive procedures.. Invisalign® – The popular Invisalign® treatment is a modern and discreet orthodontic approach to straightening teeth through a series of clear, custom aligners.. Teeth Whitening – Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, in-office teeth whitening is designed to safely and effectively brighten smiles by several shades.. Gum Lift – A gum lift involves reshaping the gum line to expose more of the teeth, enhancing the overall look and symmetry of a patient's smile.. Dental Implants – For patients seeking a more permanent solution to missing teeth, dental implants offer a secure and natural-looking option, improving oral health and functionality.. Dental Crowns – Tailored to restore both the appearance and strength of damaged teeth, dental crowns are a key component of restorative and cosmetic dental care.Ultimately, Dr. Kudaverdian says that the procedures chosen for a smile makeover are decided upon based on a patient's specific dental needs and cosmetic goals. The best way to determine which treatments are most appropriate is through a consultation with a qualified and experienced dental professional.About Argina Kudaverdian, DDSDr. Argina Kudaverdian at 32ology Dental Studio performs a variety of cosmetic, restorative, preventive, and advanced dentistry services. She received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry and completed a General Practice Dental Residency at Sepulveda Veterans Affairs. Outside of the office, Dr. Kudaverdian has been involved with various community service organizations, including the Great Shape! Inc.'s 1000 Smiles project. She is a member of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, California Dental Association, and San Fernando Valley Dental Society. Dr. Kudaverdian is available for interview upon request.To learn more about 32ology Dental Studio, visit 32ology, facebook/32ologyDentalStudio, or find the practice on Instagram @32ology.To view the original source of this release, click here:###32ology Dental Studio

