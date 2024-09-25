Launch Of The Joint Laboratory Of Marine Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) École Polytechnique, Inria, CNRS and Bañulsdesign have joined forces to launch the MATritime joint laboratory, with funding from the French National Research Agency. The aim is to develop computational and statistical tools that will provide the maritime with the tools for more sustainable boat design and operation.



At sea, the wasted by vessels is multifactorial. It is notably due to the complexity of the ship and its materials, to the difficulty of predicting their behavior on the water and in the face of meteorological phenomena (which today represent a 15 to 50% standard deviation in consumption, depending on the severity of conditions), and to the hazards specific to the marine environment. In addition, these losses are associated with the uncertainties inherent in future propulsion systems.



Led by Olivier Le Maître, Director of Research at CNRS and member of the joint CNRS - Inria - École Polytechnique PLATON team, the MATritime joint laboratory aims to develop holistic modeling of all uncertainties (environmental, characterization, ship modeling), right from the design stage and throughout the life of the ships. Relying on advanced numerical simulation technologies combining physical and statistical models, MATritime will develop numerical approaches that can be applied to the various steps towards carbon neutrality:



- in the short term, optimization of existing ship components,



- in the mid-term, the robust design of conventional ships,



- in the long term, the robust design of ships using new propulsion systems.



At the same time, to support the digitization of the maritime world and prepare future tools for operational issues (optimization of missions, routes, maintenance operations, etc.), the project will also explore the creation of digital twins of ships, integrating data measured during navigation to optimize models for predicting vessel performance.



By bringing together mathematical researchers and hands-on naval engineer-architects, MATritime is betting on multidisciplinarity to meet the challenges of a more sustainable, greener and more robust maritime industry.



Dominique Rossin, Director of Teaching and Research at École polytechnique, commented:“École polytechnique is delighted with this fruitful collaboration between our joint Platon team with Inria and CNRS, which is carrying out outstanding work on the quantification of uncertainties in numerical modeling and optimization, and Bañulsdesign, a well-known company in the fields of naval architecture and maritime engineering.



This joint laboratory is a large-scale project, given the contemporary challenges facing the marine industry, such as decarbonization and autonomization. The need to control uncertainty and risk implies the creation of digital tools for ship design, monitoring and operation, to increase the accuracy of their static and dynamic models. École Polytechnique hopes that this project will become a flagship in terms of modeling and predicting hazards in the marine world, and in decision support.”

