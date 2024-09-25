Boeing's Investments In R&D To Drive Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Since its inception in 2006, Boeing's office in Doha has played a crucial role in the country's aerospace industry, spanning commercial aviation, defense, and services. By partnering with entities including Invest Qatar and Qatar Foundation, the company's efforts continue to make an impact on innovation and generate further opportunities to diversify its economy, an official told The Peninsula.

In an exclusive interview, the newly appointed Managing Director in Qatar, Wael Zaoud noted that the firm's partnership with the country has been fruitful during the past two decades when Qatar Airways placed its first order for Boeing 777s. The investments continue to further enhance its robust ties leading to the expansion of its presence and operations in the country.

Qatar Airways made important orders over the past years, including the 777, 787 Dreamliner, 737 MAX, and the upcoming 777X. The national carrier is also set to be the launch customer of Boeing's newest freighter 777-8F.

In July 2024, the airline expanded its 777X order book by 20 more 777-9s, bringing it to nearly 100 airplanes. The renewed fleet is expected to boost its passenger and cargo capacity and expand its global connectivity.

He said“We take great pride in being part of Qatar Airways' success story. With over 150 Boeing planes in their fleet and more than 130 on order, we remain committed to supporting Qatar's ambitious aviation, trade, and tourism goals.”

However, in the years ahead, market experts anticipate surging demand with over 3,100 new commercial aircraft in the Middle East in the next 20 years, with Qatar playing a key role as a major hub for air travel and freight.

Meanwhile, with a talented workforce of over 360 employees, Boeing's team in Qatar witnesses growth expansion.

Elaborating on the training program Boeing hosts, Zaoud said:“Each new joiner undergoes a comprehensive onboarding process to ease their transition into their role, while those providing technical support to Boeing's commercial and defense platforms receive necessary skill-training and on-the-job training.

He also emphasised that the company ensures the highest standards of training services to its employees and customers by providing prowess opportunities.

“Our Learning Together Program provides tuition assistance globally, along with access to a wide range of learning resources, coaching, mentoring, and other experiences to help employees thrive and advance,” the executive said.

On the other hand, Boeing managers can join rotation and development programs such as Leadership Next, a two-year initiative that includes mentorship, community service, and high-impact projects designed to sharpen leadership skills.

He further added that“All employees can access digital resources to enhance their knowledge and skills in areas such as project management, communications, cybersecurity, languages and so much more.”