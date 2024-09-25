Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Near Al-Khalil
RAMALLAH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces killed a Palestinian man in Al-Fawar town, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron), said a medical source on Wednesday.
The Palestinian Ministry of health revealed that Yahya Awadh, 32, was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injury during an Israeli intrusive operation in Al-Fawar.
This brings the number of those killed in the West bank since October 7, 2023 to 717 amongst them 160 children, 10 women, and nine elderly. (end)
