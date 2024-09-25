Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Near Al-Khalil

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man in Al-Fawar town, south of Al-Khalil (Hebron), said a medical source on Wednesday.

The Palestinian of revealed that Yahya Awadh, 32, was shot in the chest and succumbed to his injury during an Israeli intrusive operation in Al-Fawar.

This brings the number of those killed in the West since October 7, 2023 to 717 amongst them 160 children, 10 women, and nine elderly. (end)

nq













MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108712924