J&K Polls Phase-II: Over 24% Voter Turnout In First 4 Hours
9/25/2024 3:14:22 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A voter turnout of 24.1 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.
The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.
The Poonch Haveli seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 34.26 per cent, followed by Surankote (ST) at 33.79 per cent and Rajouri (ST) at 33.77 per cent .
The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 30.94. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Beerwah 26.62 per cent.
The lowest 2.63 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here, they said.
