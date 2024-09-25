Russia's Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,250

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat casualties in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 25, 2024 have amounted to an estimated 646,400, including 1,250 killed and wounded in the past day alone.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,815 (+15) Russian tanks, 17,304 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 18,549 (+74) artillery systems, 1,199 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 952 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,879 (+115) UAVs, 2,595 missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 25,248 (+73) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,168 (+13) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, fighters from the 77th Separate Dnipro Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed a Russian 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer in the Borova axis.