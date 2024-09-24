Non-Jordanian Beggar Arrested In Possession Of JD6,493

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Social Development's anti-vagrancy unit has arrested a non-Jordanian in Zarqa in possession of JD6,493 and two modern mobile phones, both acquired through begging.

The ministry on Tuesday said that the individual was handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution, according to the Jordan news Agency, Petra.

The ministry called on the public to refrain from giving money to beggars, as many use deceptive methods such as feigning illness or poverty to gain sympathy.

It also urged citizens to direct their donations to recognised charitable organisations to ensure that aid reaches those who really need it.

The ministry also emphasised the importance of public participation in anti-vagrancy efforts, urging the public to report any begging activities through the ministry's hotline 0793344330.