UAE: Coldplay Organisers Warn Fans Against Unauthorised Resellers, Including Dubizzle, Viagogo

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 8:05 PM

Last updated: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 10:56 PM

Fans across the UAE and the Middle East are buzzing with excitement after the announcement of Coldplay's exclusive concert in Abu Dhabi.

The Grammy Award-winning is scheduled to perform a one-night-only show on January 11, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium, as part of their Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. Since this will be their only show in the Middle East, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Pre-sale tickets open on September 25, and fans from across the region are already preparing to secure their spots. Some are even planning to travel from as far as Bahrain just to witness this highly anticipated event.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, UAE fans should be cautious when buying tickets. Organisers in the country have issued a warning about purchasing from unauthorised resellers.

For example, official ticketing platform Ticketmaster has made it clear that tickets purchased by UAE fans from unauthorised resellers such as Viagogo, Stubhub, Grinthub and Dubizzle are not valid for entry and "will be cancelled".

Purchasing tickets from authorised platforms will help avoid the risk of invalid or overpriced tickets - something that is currently playing out in India, where VIP tickets for the Coldplay concert are being sold for as much as Dh27,000 in Viagogo, a staggering 1,655 per cent increase from its original price of Dh1,537.48.

Even standard tickets, originally priced at Rs 2,500 (Dh109.82) are being resold for up to Rs 15,000 (Dh 658.93) on reselling platforms like Viagogo and Gigsberg - a 500 per cent markup.

The problem of selling tickets at exorbitant prices isn't limited to just the websites either. Currently, in India, where tickets went on sale earlier this week, individuals who purchased VIP tickets for Rs35,000 (approximately Dh1,537) are attempting to resell them for as high as Rs300,000 (Dh13,178) .

On its website, Ticketmaster further stated: "We can confiscate a ticket from you if you resell it or attempt to resell it."

Reselling tickets without written permission from organisers is illegal in the UAE.

ALSO READ:

Coldplay in Abu Dhabi: Tickets start at Dh82; how to book as pre-sale opens Sept 25

Fans struggle to secure Coldplay India concert tickets as resales soar to Rs300k

'I'll fly from Bahrain': Coldplay's UAE concert is 'dream come true' for Middle East fans

Coldplay announces Abu Dhabi concert; location, presale date revealed

Want to attend a Dubai concert? How to grab tickets, 'early bird' deals; your complete guide