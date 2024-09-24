Choithrams Expands Product Offering With UK's Sainsbury's Range

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 24 Sep 2024, 4:58 PM

Trusted household name in grocery retail, Choithrams has announced the launch of a carefully selected range of products from renowned UK brand, Sainsbury's. This latest offering from Choithrams further cements its commitment to continuously evolve and provide customers with unparalleled quality and choice, a tradition upheld since its inception in 1993.

The Sainsbury's range at Choithrams will be available both in-store and online, offering a carefully curated range of beloved British favourites right here in the UAE. Customers can enjoy a wide variety of snacks, canned foods, frozen foods, confectionary items, dairy and ready meals. With this new addition, Choithrams continues to set the standard for grocery retail in the region, ensuring that every customer's needs are met with the utmost care and excellence.

Rajiv Warrier, CEO of Choithrams GCC, emphasised the strategic importance of this partnership saying, "The integration of Sainsbury's into our product lineup is not just an expansion, but a deliberate step towards reinforcing our brand's commitment to quality and variety. By aligning with a respected name like Sainsbury's, we are reaffirming our dedication to meeting the sophisticated demands of our customers and solidifying our position as a forward-thinking market leader."

Mike Luck, CEO of global food distribution specialists Curatyx added: "We're delighted to be working with Choithrams to grow the Sainsbury's brand in the UAE. This launch further demonstrates the strength of the Sainsbury's brand globally and will enable customers in the UAE to buy a wide range of products including the premium Taste the Difference range and also some of those harder-to-find products such as Free From and Organic."

With over 50 years of experience as a trusted retail and distribution chain, Choithrams had built its success on a foundation of sustainability and technology, delivering exceptional products alongside a responsible shopping experience. As Choithrams continues to innovate and evolve, this strategic partnership with Sainsbury's marks another milestone in its journey to further elevate the grocery shopping experience, offering unmatched quality and convenience both in-store and online.