Zelensky Meets With Meloni In New York

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with Italian Prime Giorgia Meloni in New York.

The head of state announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"It is always a pleasure to meet with Giorgia Meloni. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, we agreed on our next joint plans. I am grateful to Giorgia for all the decisive steps taken by the G7 under the Italian Presidency and for her commitment to joint efforts in establishing a lasting and just peace," Zelensky said.

Biden at UN: We cannot grow weary and let up on our support for Ukraine

Zelensky is visiting the United States to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / X