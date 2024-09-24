Zelensky Meets With Meloni In New York
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in New York.
The head of state announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"It is always a pleasure to meet with Giorgia Meloni. On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, we agreed on our next joint plans. I am grateful to Giorgia for all the decisive steps taken by the G7 under the Italian Presidency and for her commitment to joint efforts in establishing a lasting and just peace," Zelensky said.
Zelensky is visiting the United States to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
Photo: Volodymyr Zelensky / X
