Hezbollah declares ‘battle of reckoning’ with Israel

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has initiated a significant military response against northern Israel, launching dozens of missiles in retaliation for a series of Israeli in southern Lebanon that have claimed over 250 lives. The recent tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have escalated sharply, particularly following a catastrophic incident last week where thousands of communication devices utilized by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously, resulting in at least 37 deaths and approximately 3,000 injuries, including many children. The situation worsened when Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut, killing Ibrahim Aqil, a senior commander in Hezbollah.



In a poignant moment at Aqil's funeral, Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Naim Kassem, expressed the group’s pain but asserted that Israel would also feel the consequences of their actions. “We admit that we are pained. We are humans. But as we are pained – you will also be pained,” he stated, declaring an “open-ended battle of reckoning” with Israel.



Following this declaration, Hezbollah launched around 100 rockets aimed at Israel, specifically targeting the city of Haifa in the north. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted a series of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in at least 274 deaths, including 21 children and 39 women, according to Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad.



The escalation has continued, with Hezbollah firing an additional 35 rockets at various Israeli military bases. The IDF reported that these missiles targeted key locations such as Mt. Carmel and the Galilee region.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the situation from the army headquarters in Tel Aviv, emphasized the objective of altering the security balance in the north. “I promised that we would change the security balance, the balance of power in the north – that is exactly what we are doing,” he declared, reinforcing the ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah.



In the backdrop of this conflict, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the Israeli strikes on Lebanon, labeling them as “insane” and warning of “dangerous consequences” that may arise from the continued violence.



As the situation develops, the prospect of further escalation looms, raising concerns about the stability of the region and the potential for a wider conflict. The ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel underscore the fragile security dynamics that continue to plague both Lebanon and Israel, with implications that extend well beyond their borders.

MENAFN24092024000045015687ID1108708875