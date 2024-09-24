Kuwait Moi: Biometric Fingerprinting At Malls Stops October 1

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The of Interior declared on Tuesday that biometric fingerprinting at shopping malls would stop as of October 1.

However, people still in need to perform the fingerprinting can do it at the assigned centers at the personal identity verification departments of the public department for criminal evidence that open throughout the week from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. local-time.

Booking an appointment can be done via Sahel application, the MoI said in a statement, adding that the biometric fingerprinting can be done at the shopping malls until September 30 without an appointment. These malls are 360 mall, the Avenues, Al-Assima and the ministries complex. (end)

