Russia Renews Stance On Nuclear Tests

KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia will stick to its policy of not conducting any nuclear tests as long as the US avoids doing so, says a senior diplomat.

Russian Deputy Foreign Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Monday:“Nothing (regarding Russia's position on nuclear tests) has changed.”

TASS news agency quoted him as saying that his country would not carry out nuclear if the US also eschewed such detonations.

He referred o recent reports saying that the infrastructure on Novaya Zemlya was ready for possible tests by Russia.

The deputy minister said the measures had been taken in response to steps by Washington towards upgrading its nuclear infrastructure.

