Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Google Official In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Ruth Porat, President and Chief Officer of Alphabet and its subsidiary Google, LLC.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at Kuwait's permanent mission headquarters in New York.

During the meeting, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir and expressed desire to increase the presence of global companies in the country and benefit from their expertise.

The discussion covered several economic and investment topics, including the follow-up on the framework agreement signed with Kuwait and the planned development of data centers.

The two sides also exchanged views on the latest global developments and explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation.

The Crown Prince emphasized Kuwait's commitment to developing and enhancing the skills of Kuwaiti youth by technological expertise.

The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign relations at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Al-Issa, Kuwait's Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq Al-Banai, and Country Manager of Google Cloud in Kuwait Shaymaa Al-Turkait. (end)

dss













MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108707301