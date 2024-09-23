ME Commercial Acquires Incodema3d Facility Via Sale-Leaseback

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ITHACA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ME Commercial , a leading and advisory firm, today announced the of Incodema3D 's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Freeville, New York, located just minutes from the innovation hub of Cornell University in Ithaca. This strategic multi-million dollar acquisition was executed through a sale-leaseback agreement, providing Incodema3D with immediate capital to fuel its ambitious growth plans while solidifying ME Commercial's commitment to bolstering American manufacturing.

Incodema3D, a recognized leader in Direct Metal 3D Printing with a specialization in aerospace design and production, will continue to operate within the 60,000+ square foot facility under a long-term lease. The facility houses an impressive array of advanced manufacturing equipment, including 34 EOS metal additive manufacturing systems, enabling Incodema3D to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver high-quality components to its clients. The company's track record speaks for itself, having successfully completed tens of thousands of projects since its inception in 2016.

"We are thrilled to partner with Incodema3D through this transaction," said Ben Collier, who oversees ME Commercial's U.S. operations from their Columbus, Ohio headquarters. "Their dedication to advancing additive manufacturing technology, particularly within the critical aerospace sector, aligns perfectly with our investment strategy. By providing Incodema3D with the financial flexibility to expand their printing capabilities and pursue new opportunities, we're not only supporting a thriving business but also contributing to the resurgence of American manufacturing."

Incodema3D plans to utilize the proceeds from the sale-leaseback to expand its printing area within the facility, further enhancing its production capacity and ability to meet the growing demand for its services. The company's expertise has been recognized through accolades from industry leaders like EOS, and its International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) registration underscores its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance when working with sensitive defense-related technologies.

This strategic acquisition exemplifies ME Commercial's dedication to delivering innovative real estate solutions that empower businesses to thrive. The firm's focus on U.S. industrial manufacturing and logistics facilities that create well-paying jobs for American workers is a testament to its belief in the power of domestic production and its positive impact on the national economy. ME Commercial's recent acquisition of a By Light facility in the Daytona Beach market, another company deeply involved in supporting the U.S. Department of Defense and its contractors, further solidifies its commitment to investing in companies that contribute to America's technological leadership and national security.

"We believe in the ingenuity and resilience of American manufacturers," added Collier. "By providing them with the resources and support they need to succeed, we're not only strengthening individual businesses, but also fostering a vibrant and sustainable manufacturing ecosystem that benefits the entire nation."

About ME Commercial:

ME Commercial is a Columbus, Ohio-based real estate investment and advisory firm with a diverse portfolio of holdings across the United States. The firm specializes in identifying and executing strategic real estate transactions that create value for both its investors and its tenants. With a focus on U.S. industrial manufacturing and logistics facilities that employ American workers, ME Commercial is actively seeking opportunities to provide liquidity to U.S. manufacturers and supply chain operators through sale-leaseback arrangements.

About Incodema3D:

Incodema3D is a leading provider of metal additive manufacturing solutions, specializing in aerospace design and production. The company leverages cutting-edge 3D printing technology to produce complex, high-performance components for a wide range of applications. Incodema3D's commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner to leading aerospace companies and government agencies.

Jamie Ungar

ME Commercial

+1 614-285-6505

