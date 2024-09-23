Tapestryhealth Welcomes Craig Anderson As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STRATFORD,

, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TapestryHealth, a leading provider of healthcare services for post-acute communities, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Anderson as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 16, 2024. Craig brings over 30 years of leadership experience in the healthcare, payer, and asset management industries, positioning him to lead TapestryHealth through its next phase of growth and innovation.

Craig began his career at the accounting firm Arthur Andersen, where he gained extensive experience working with clients in the insurance and healthcare sectors. For the past 22 years, he has been a key leader at UnitedHealthcare, where he held various leadership roles, including Chief Financial Officer for multiple business units, overseeing acquisition integrations, managing operations, and leading provider network management.

"Craig's deep expertise in healthcare operations and financial management, combined with his proven leadership in fostering partnerships and driving growth, will be invaluable as TapestryHealth continues to expand its impact in the healthcare sector," said Mordy Eisenberg, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer.

As the new CEO, Craig will focus on scaling TapestryHealth's services, strengthening provider partnerships, and continuing to innovate in delivering care to the communities we serve.

"I am honored to join TapestryHealth and excited to work alongside such a talented team," said Craig. "Together, we will continue to build on the company's strong foundation while exploring new opportunities for growth and service improvement."

Craig holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of Connecticut (UCONN), and he brings a passion for improving healthcare access and quality.

Mark Hirschhorn is stepping down as CEO to pursue other opportunities with Sopris Venture Capital.

About TapestryHealth

TapestryHealth is the leader in monitoring and managing the health risk of the nation's chronically ill post-acute population, delivering daily patient-centric health risk analytics, monthly health assessments and continuous vitals monitoring.

TapestryHealth is working in collaboration with its provider partners and in strategic alignment with public and private payors to deploy an integrated platform of technology and services which accelerate care interventions to patients and help bolster clinical capacity in long term care settings. Learn more at tapestryhealth.

