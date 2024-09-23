Kabaddi: Ancient Indian Sport Gaining Popularity In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kabaddi, a traditional Indian sport, is rapidly capturing the attention of sports enthusiasts in Egypt. This dynamic and physically intense game, rooted in South Asian culture, is becoming increasingly popular among Egyptian and fans.

The Indian Embassy in Cairo, in partnership with the Egyptian Kabaddi Federation, has been pivotal in promoting the sport. On 30 July 2024, they hosted the“India-Egypt Friendship Kabaddi Tournament” at Helwan University Club, attracting 12 teams competing across men's and women's categories. The event, which coincided with the India Day cultural celebration, successfully showcased the excitement and athleticism of Kabaddi, drawing large crowds.















Kabaddi features two teams of seven players each, competing over two 20-minute halves. One player, chanting“Kabaddi, Kabaddi,” attempts to touch an opponent while evading capture, embodying the essence of this intense one-against-seven struggle.

The sport's visibility has increased through its inclusion in international competitions like the Asian Games, which featured Kabaddi for the first time in 2007. Innovations such as mats, shoes, and updated rules have further enhanced the game's appeal, making it accessible and easy to play without the need for specialized equipment.















The Egyptian Kabaddi Federation (EKF) actively promotes the sport, organizing training sessions, coaching clinics, and tournaments to engage more Egyptians. Inspired by the success of India's Pro Kabaddi League, similar initiatives are emerging in Egypt to foster local interest.

With growing participation from both Indian and Egyptian communities, the future of Kabaddi in Egypt looks bright. The sport not only encourages physical fitness and teamwork but also serves as a cultural bridge, reinforcing the enduring friendship and shared heritage between the two nations. As Kabaddi continues to gain traction, it is poised to become a prominent part of Egypt's sporting landscape.



