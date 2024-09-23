Energy Commission Member Takes Oath

Amman, Sept 23 (Petra) -- Member of the Board of Commissioners of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) Mohammad Maayah, took the oath Monday before Prime Jafar Hassan, after a Royal Decree approved a cabinet decision to appoint him.Attending the swearing-in were Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of State for Prime Affairs Abdullah Adwan, and Board of Commissioners Chairman Ziad Saaida.

