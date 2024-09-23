Woman Wounded In Kupiansk District As Result Of Shelling
9/23/2024 9:18:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was injured in the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling.
According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on facebook .
“At 10:00, the enemy struck Osynovo village in Kupiansk district. A resident of 59 years old was wounded,” the statement reads.
Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region , pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438, parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of September 23, Russians shelled Kupiansk , killing an 82-year-old woman.
