Woman Wounded In Kupiansk District As Result Of Shelling

9/23/2024 9:18:27 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman was injured in the village of Osynovo, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian shelling.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on facebook .

“At 10:00, the enemy struck Osynovo village in Kupiansk district. A resident of 59 years old was wounded,” the statement reads.

Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region , pre-trial investigations have been initiated into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438, parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Invaders shell village in Donetsk region, two children wounded

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of September 23, Russians shelled Kupiansk , killing an 82-year-old woman.

UkrinForm

