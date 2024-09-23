(MENAFN) Ugandan Vice President Jessica Alupo has called for heightened efforts to prevent regional conflicts from escalating into a global war. Speaking at the Eurasian Women’s Forum 2024 (EAWF) in St. Petersburg, Alupo emphasized the urgent need for collective action to counter the world’s drift towards a potential world war.



In her remarks, Alupo highlighted the alarming armed conflicts currently affecting several African nations, particularly the Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic. She stressed the critical role that women leaders can play in promoting peace and governance, advocating for greater female participation in diplomacy and conflict resolution.



Alupo expressed her appreciation for the EAWF, noting its importance in addressing key global issues. “This forum highlights vital topics that resonate worldwide, making it essential for me to share experiences with women from various backgrounds and learn from their insights,” she stated.



In a related discussion, Mikateko Joyce Maluleke, Director General at the South African State Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, underscored the importance of global female solidarity in combating oppression and fostering economic empowerment. She stressed that women from different nations should exchange experiences, especially those where significant progress has been made.



Additionally, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, addressing attendees at the forum, criticized Western nations for allegedly perpetuating terrorism in Africa to advance their own interests. Her comments underscored the complexities of international involvement in African conflicts and the need for a more constructive approach to peacebuilding.



Alupo's call for unity and action reflects a growing recognition of the necessity for inclusive leadership in addressing global challenges, particularly in a world increasingly fraught with tensions and conflicts.

