Swedish Battery Maker Northvolt To Slash 1,600 Jobs: Statement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Stockholm: Sweden's beleaguered electric car battery maker Northvolt said Monday it would cut its workforce by 1,600 in the Nordic country, as it scales back operations.

Northvolt, which warned that cuts were coming on September 9, said in a statement that following "initial steps" of a strategic review it estimated that proposed cost-saving measures were expected to result in about 1,000 redundancies at its primary Skelleftea plant, another 400 in the city of Vasteras and 200 in Stockholm.

The company employs 6,500 people.