Russian GRU Agents Preparing Power Grab In Odesa Neutralized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) neutralized the Russian defense intelligence sunversive group, which was preparing a violent seizure of power in Odesa.

The SBU press cente reported this, seen by Ukrinform.

"As a result of a special operation in the regional center, the leader of the enemy cell and his "right-hand man" were detained. More than 70 firearms with optical sights and ammunition, as well as body armor, helmets, ballistic glasses and other tactical equipment were seized from them," the message reads.

According to the instructions of the Russian intelligence service, the criminals have been preparing to forcibly seize state institutions in Odesa region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine.

Besides storming administrative buildings, the perpetrators were supposed to attack the Ukrainian Defense Forces from the rear, if the Russian troops approached Odesa.

However, after the failures of the Russian invaders at the front, this group was put on standby and activated in the summer of 2024, when it received secret tasks.

The SBU documented the subversive activity and neutralized the group immediately after it was activated by the enemy.

According to the case file, the resident (senior) of the Russian GRU sabotage and reconnaissance group was a 49-year-old resident of temporarily occupied Crimea.

After the occupation of the peninsula, he moved to Odessa, where at the beginning of the full-scale war, he began to form subversive groups under the guise of public organizations.

To cover their activities, these organizations dealt with issues of military history, ecology and jurisprudence, and in fact they created clandestine groups of snipers, intelligence, communications, operative support, and the assault group.

In the selection of potential candidates, those involved gave preference to citizens with special skills, experience in combat operations or narrow-profile specialists.

In case Odesa was seized, the members of the group were promised positions in the so-called "local administration" of the Russian Federation.

In total, the participants recruited more than 20 people to the enemy cell, who were subordinate to the leader following the principles of military hierarchy.

At present, all of them are under investigation, complex measures are underway to bring them to justice for crimes against Ukraine.

During the searches, in addition to weapons and tactical equipment, instructions on subversive activities, cold weapons, including with the logo of the Russian intelligence services, and computer equipment with evidence of crimes were seized from the suspects.

The detainees are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

