Israeli Soldiers Stormed Al Jazeera Offices In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Sept 23 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli stormed the offices of the Qatari broadcaster, Al Jazeera, in the Israeli-occupied West early yesterday, ordering the bureau to shut down, Israel's reported.

“Israeli forces carrying guns, entered Al Jazeera's offices in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, ordering the staff to vacate and imposing a 45-day closure,” Al Jazeera said in a statement, posted on social X.

Al Jazeera aired footage on its Arabic-language channel, showing armed troops, some masked, entering the offices and delivering the decree.

Army Radio quoted anonymous military officials as saying, the move was made“in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon and legal advice, after it was determined that the channel's broadcasts harm the security of Israel.”

As usual, the Israeli military did not make any comment on the operation.

In May, Israeli police raided Al Jazeera's offices in East Jerusalem, confiscating equipment, preventing its broadcasts in Israel, and blocking its websites.– NNN-MA'AN

