Shiny Doshi Shares Fun-Filled Glimpses From Her Spain Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Shiny Doshi gave fans a glimpse of her fun-filled holiday in Spain by sharing a lively on social media. In the clip, she can be seen playfully exploring the vibrant streets of Ibiza and Barcelona.

Shiny, who made her acting debut in 2013 with 'Saraswatichandra' as Kusum Desai, recently took to Instagram to share a fun-filled Reel with her 1.1 million followers. In the video, Shiny can be seen enjoying her time in Spain, donning different stylish outfits.

She starts off wearing a black sleeveless crop top and matching leggings, completed with a blue bucket hat as she roams the streets, admiring the architectural beauty of the country. In another clip, she's seen in a chic white crop top paired with a fitted black skirt with a side slit. Later, she switches things up, goofing around in an off-shoulder short pink dress, capturing the carefree spirit of her holiday.

The post is captioned as: "I'm in Spain #spain #ibiza #barcelona #goffingaround #travel". The video has garnered 44.1K views.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shiny is best known for her portrayal of Sarojini Singh in 'Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal', Mahi Sengupta in 'Jamai Raja' and Dhara Pandya in 'Pandya Store'.

She also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8', which was won by Shantanu Maheshwari. Shiny has been a part of 'Laal Ishq', 'Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran', and 'Alif Laila'.

She has also featured in web series 'Ratri Ke Yatri', directed by Deepak Thakur.

The series stars Rashami Desai along with Shefali Jariwala, Antara Biswas, Shiny Doshi, Mansi Srivastava, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Anju Mahendru, Shakti Arora, Adaa Khan, Sharad Malhotra, and Priyal Gor in key roles. It is streaming on Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

On the personal front, she married her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on July 15, 2021 at their residence in Mumbai.