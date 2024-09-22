Kyiv Region Set To Create Online Platform To Attract Investors From Italy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kyiv region, they are planning to create a common with one of the regions of Italy for business cooperation and restoration of the region.

Chief of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko announced this on , as reported by Ukrinform.

The regional chief discussed with the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa the security situation in Ukraine in general and in Kyiv region in particular, the issue of strengthening the sustainability of communities and the situation with the reconstruction of Kyiv region.

Kyiv region has already signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Italian region of Tuscany. "First of all, it is about cooperation in health care issues and education. However, we intend to expand cooperation with other regions of Italy, particularly in the economic sphere. Despite the war, we are working to attract investors, as strong economy is an important component of our victory," Kravchenko noted.

The head of the regional administration proposed to create an online platform with one of the regions of Italy for business cooperation. This will help entrepreneurs in the two regions of Ukraine and Italy to sell their services and products more actively.

of'sin O

"There is such a demand in business. And this will increase the turnover between the regions and the countries. I hope that such an opportunity may turn out to be attractive for other regions, and we will be able to expand this practice," Kravchenko noted.

Kyiv region already has such a platform with the US state of Washington.

The parties also discussed the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, which will be held in Italy next year. Kyiv region is already preparing projects to attract investments to rebuild the region.

As reported by Ukrinform, Kyiv region and the US state of Washington signed a Memorandum of Cooperation.