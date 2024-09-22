Mada Center Launches Virtual Sign Language Interpreter 'Bu Hamad'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Assistive Center Qatar - Mada launched the virtual sign language interpreter 'Bu Hamad' on the of Social Development and Family (MSDF)'s website on Sunday.

Coinciding with the beginning of the International Week of the Deaf, the launch was attended by the of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

This initiative is part of the efforts of MSDF and Mada Center to enhance digital inclusion and ensure digital access rights for people with hearing disabilities, enabling them to access all digital content and services across various electronic platforms easily and independently.

On the occasion, Acting CEO of Mada Center Aljazi Nasser Aljabor stressed the importance of innovation and research in enabling the people with hearing disabilities to access web content and electronic services. She noted that the launch of the virtual sign language interpreter 'Bu Hamad' reflects the Ministry's commitment to providing innovative technological solutions aimed at enhancing digital inclusion and providing equal opportunities for all.

Aljabor said that this innovation is a significant step in facilitating digital access to government information and exemplifies Mada Center's role in leading research and technology initiatives to empower individuals with disabilities. She stressed the importance of carrying on with research and technology development to find innovative solutions that promote comprehensive digital integration.



