In Occupied Areas, Russia Intends To Strip Of All Rights Ukrainians Without Russian Passports - Watchdog
Date
9/22/2024 3:07:50 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians are threatening to enter Ukrainians who refuse to obtain a Russian passport into the register of foreigners who stay in the country illegally, and to deprive them of any rights.
This was reported by the Center of National Resistance , Ukrinform reports.
Once put on the watchlist, Ukrainian living on their native land shall be prohibited from driving a motor vehicle, using banking services, registering property, registering marriage and divorce, as well as enrolling children in preschool and educational institutions.
As noted by the Center for Countering Disinformation, the Kremlin believes this should increase the pace of naturalization of the population in the temporarily occupied territories, because now the Ukrainians continue to sabotage the campaign urging all residents to switch to Russian citizenship.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kremlin plans to issue Russian passports to all residents of temporarily occupied areas by the end of the year.
