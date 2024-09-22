Turkish Airlines adds Santiago, Chile as 26th destination in Americas

(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier of Türkiye, is set to enhance its global network by adding Santiago, Chile, as its 26th destination in the Americas. According to an announcement made by the airline on Friday, the new route to Santiago will commence on December 18. This move signifies the airline's commitment to expanding its presence in South America, thereby offering travelers more options for international travel.



The new service will operate four times a week and will include a stopover in São Paulo, Brazil. This routing not only facilitates travel for heading to Santiago but also strengthens the connection between Türkiye and Chile. Santiago is renowned for its rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes, making it an attractive destination for tourists and business travelers alike.



With this new route, Turkish Airlines is providing seamless connections for travelers departing from Istanbul and other global locations to access South America. The airline's extensive network and well-timed schedules will enable passengers to conveniently reach Santiago, thereby enhancing travel opportunities for those interested in exploring the region.



Both Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of Turkish Airlines, and Nicolas Claude, CEO of SCL Nuevo Pudahuel Airport, expressed their enthusiasm regarding the launch of this new service. They highlighted the potential economic and tourism benefits that the increased connectivity could bring to both Türkiye and Chile, suggesting that this route will foster closer ties between the two nations and promote bilateral exchange.

