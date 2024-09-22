Trump claims Harris will demolish Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent speech at the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, United States nominee Donald positioned himself as a staunch defender of Jewish Americans, issuing a dire warning about the potential consequences if candidate Kamala Harris were to win the upcoming presidential election in November.



Trump expressed alarm at polling data indicating that Harris, the current vice president, appears to have a significant lead among Jewish-American voters. While he did not specify the source of the polls, he lamented his support among Jewish voters, claiming that only 40 percent are backing him. He characterized this as troubling, asserting, “That means you got 60 percent voting for somebody that hates Israel,” referring to Harris, whom he labeled a “bad Democrat.” He further criticized the Democratic Party, claiming it harbors anti-Israel sentiments.



In a particularly provocative statement, Trump asserted that any Jewish individual who supports Harris or the Democratic Party “should have their head examined.” He suggested that his potential loss in the election would be significantly influenced by Jewish voters, implying that a Democratic win would be detrimental to Israel's future.



“If I don’t win this election,” Trump warned, “the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss,” referring to what he described as the “Democrat hold or curse” on the Jewish community. He stressed that if he does not emerge victorious and Harris becomes president, “Israel, in my opinion, within a period of two to three years, will cease to exist. It’s going to be wiped out.”



These statements have sparked controversy and discussion about the implications of political support for Israel within the context of United States elections, highlighting the ongoing tensions and divisions regarding foreign policy in the region. Trump's comments reflect his strategy to rally support among Jewish voters by framing the election as a critical moment for Israel's survival.

