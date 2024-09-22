Newspaper states no Gaza ceasefire before American election

(MENAFN) United States President Joe Biden is unlikely to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war before the upcoming elections, according to statements from American officials reported by the Wall Street Journal. Despite Biden's assertions over recent months that a deal is near, the situation remains fraught with complexities.



Efforts by the United States, in collaboration with mediators from Qatar and Egypt, have focused on facilitating an agreement that would involve Hamas releasing its remaining Israeli hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners and halting its military operations in Gaza. However, progress has been stymied, with both sides blaming each other for the failure of multiple ceasefire proposals. Hamas is insisting on a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces significant pressure from hardline coalition partners to eliminate Hamas’ command structure before considering any withdrawal.



An unnamed United States official conveyed to the Wall Street Journal that "no deal is imminent," expressing skepticism about whether an agreement will ever materialize. The situation has been further complicated by recent developments, including the apparent execution of six hostages by Hamas last month, and Israel's reported use of explosives in Lebanon, which have contributed to rising tensions in the region.



An official from an Arab country commented on the current climate, stating, “There’s no chance now of it happening,” and suggesting that stakeholders are in a “wait-and-see mode” until after the United States elections. The official noted that the election outcome will significantly influence the dynamics of any future negotiations or agreements.



As the conflict continues to unfold, the prospects for a diplomatic resolution appear increasingly distant, leaving many observers questioning what steps will be taken in the aftermath of the electoral process. The complexities of the situation highlight the challenges faced by all parties involved, as they navigate the volatile political and military landscape in pursuit of a sustainable peace.

