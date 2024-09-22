Lebanese Premier announces war in country

(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Najib Mikati has officially declared that Lebanon is at war following a series of devastating explosions caused by electronic devices across the nation, resulting in over 30 fatalities and thousands of injuries. The crisis escalated when pagers belonging to members of the Lebanese group Hezbollah detonated simultaneously on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of 12 individuals and injuring nearly 3,000, according to health officials. The situation worsened the next day when additional explosions from other electronic devices, including walkie-talkies, laptops, and radios, claimed another 20 lives and injured around 450 more.



Hezbollah, alongside the Lebanese government, has accused Israel of orchestrating these attacks. While Israel has not officially confirmed or denied its involvement, reports suggest that the Israeli secret service, Mossad, may have rigged the devices with explosives, triggering them remotely.



During a visit to a hospital treating victims of the initial explosions, Mikati received updates about further detonations that occurred on Wednesday. He described the incidents as a “mass crime” against innocent civilians, stating, “This mass crime... against defenseless people in their homes, who are being killed in this way, is indescribable.”



Mikati emphasized that Lebanon has been in a state of war with Israel since October 2022, when increased hostilities began following a major incursion into Israel by Hamas, a Palestinian armed group. He noted that this ongoing conflict has severely impacted communities in southern Lebanon, where homes have been destroyed amid regular exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as well as Israeli airstrikes targeting Lebanese territory.



The prime minister's remarks underscore the gravity of the situation in Lebanon, as the nation grapples with the repercussions of escalating violence and ongoing military confrontations along its borders. As the conflict unfolds, the humanitarian implications and the broader geopolitical dynamics in the region remain a significant concern for both the Lebanese government and the international community.

