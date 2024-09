Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Manchester City and Arsenal in the are a main highlight this Sunday, September 22.



The Italian classic vs Milan in the Italian Championship is another key fixture on this day.



The Brazilian Women's Championship finals featuring Corinthians vs São Paulo is a significant event in the schedule.



Additionally, the U-20 Women's final between North Korea and Japan is another high point in today's lineup.



The day's program also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship, LaLiga, German Championship, and much more.



Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today

Premier League







10:00 AM - Brighton vs Nottingham Forest - ESPN and Disney+

12:30 PM - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Disney+







7:30 AM - Fiorentina vs Lazio - ESPN and Disney+



10:00 AM - Monza vs Bologna - Disney+



1:00 PM - Roma vs Udinese - Disney+

3:45 PM - Inter Milan vs Milan - ESPN and Disney+







9:00 AM - Getafe vs Leganés - Disney+



11:15 AM - Atlético Bilbao vs Celta de Vigo - ESPN 4 and Disney+



1:30 PM - Villarreal vs Barcelona - ESPN and Disney+

4:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético de Madrid - Disney+







4:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs RB Bragantino - Globo and Premiere



4:00 PM - Vasco vs Palmeiras - Globo and Premiere



6:30 PM - Grêmio vs Flamengo - Sportv and Premiere



6:30 PM - São Paulo vs Internacional - Premiere



6:30 PM - Cuiabá vs Cruzeiro - Premiere

6:30 PM - Criciúma vs Athletico-PR - Premiere







10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg - CazéTV and Onefootball



12:30 PM - Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund - TV Cultura, CazéTV and Onefootball

2:30 PM - St. Pauli vs RB Leipzig - Onefootball







9:30 AM - Morocco vs Portugal - CazéTV and FIFA+

12:30 PM - France vs Iran - CazéTV and FIFA+





10:00 AM - Corinthians women vs São Paulo women (Final) - Globo, Sportv and Canal GOAT





6:00 PM - North Korea U-20 women vs Japan U-20 women (Final) - Sportv, Globoplay, CazéTV and FIFA+







2:30 PM - Independiente vs Argentinos Juniors - Disney+



5:00 PM - Talleres vs Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+

7:30 PM - Platense vs Rosario Central - Disney+





7:15 PM - Philadelphia Union vs DC United - Apple TV+





