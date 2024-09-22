عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules


9/22/2024 6:24:21 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League are a main highlight this Sunday, September 22.

The Italian classic Inter Milan vs Milan in the Italian Championship is another key fixture on this day.

The Brazilian Women's Championship finals featuring Corinthians vs São Paulo is a significant event in the football schedule.

Additionally, the U-20 Women's World Cup final between North Korea and Japan is another high point in today's lineup.

The day's program also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship, LaLiga, German Championship, and much more.

Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
Premier League


  • 10:00 AM - Brighton vs Nottingham Forest - ESPN and Disney+
  • 12:30 PM - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Disney+


Italian Championship

  • 7:30 AM - Fiorentina vs Lazio - ESPN and Disney+
  • 10:00 AM - Monza vs Bologna - Disney+
  • 1:00 PM - Roma vs Udinese - Disney+
  • 3:45 PM - Inter Milan vs Milan - ESPN and Disney+

La Liga

  • 9:00 AM - Getafe vs Leganés - Disney+
  • 11:15 AM - Atlético Bilbao vs Celta de Vigo - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 1:30 PM - Villarreal vs Barcelona - ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético de Madrid - Disney+

Brazilian Championship

  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs RB Bragantino - Globo and Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Vasco vs Palmeiras - Globo and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Grêmio vs Flamengo - Sportv and Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - São Paulo vs Internacional - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Cuiabá vs Cruzeiro - Premiere
  • 6:30 PM - Criciúma vs Athletico-PR - Premiere

German Championship

  • 10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg - CazéTV and Onefootball
  • 12:30 PM - Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund - TV Cultura, CazéTV and Onefootball
  • 2:30 PM - St. Pauli vs RB Leipzig - Onefootball

Futsal World Cup

  • 9:30 AM - Morocco vs Portugal - CazéTV and FIFA+
  • 12:30 PM - France vs Iran - CazéTV and FIFA+

Brazilian Women's Championship

  • 10:00 AM - Corinthians women vs São Paulo women (Final) - Globo, Sportv and Canal GOAT

U-20 Women's World Cup

  • 6:00 PM - North Korea U-20 women vs Japan U-20 women (Final) - Sportv, Globoplay, CazéTV and FIFA+

Argentine Championship

  • 2:30 PM - Independiente vs Argentinos Juniors - Disney+
  • 5:00 PM - Talleres vs Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 7:30 PM - Platense vs Rosario Central - Disney+

MLS

  • 7:15 PM - Philadelphia Union vs DC United - Apple TV+

Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal game live today?

  • The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 12:30 PM.

What time is the Inter Milan vs Milan game?

  • The Inter Milan vs Milan classic will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 3:45 PM.

Which channel will show the Grêmio game in the Brazilian Championship?

  • The Grêmio vs Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 6:30 PM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • 4:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs RB Bragantino - Brazilian Championship
  • 4:00 PM - Vasco vs Palmeiras - Brazilian Championship

Sportv

  • 10:00 AM - Corinthians women vs São Paulo women - Brazilian Women's Championship
  • 6:30 PM - Grêmio vs Flamengo - Brazilian Championship

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Disney+

  • 7:30 AM - Fiorentina vs Lazio - Italian Championship
  • 12:30 PM - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Premier League
  • 4:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético de Madrid - LaLiga

CazéTV

  • 9:30 AM - Morocco vs Portugal - Futsal World Cup
  • 12:30 PM - Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund - German Championship

MENAFN22092024007421016031ID1108700912


The Rio Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search