Sunday’S Soccer Games: Where To Watch Live And Schedules
Date
9/22/2024 6:24:21 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The matches between Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League are a main highlight this Sunday, September 22.
The Italian classic Inter Milan vs Milan in the Italian Championship is another key fixture on this day.
The Brazilian Women's Championship finals featuring Corinthians vs São Paulo is a significant event in the football schedule.
Additionally, the U-20 Women's World Cup final between North Korea and Japan is another high point in today's lineup.
The day's program also includes matches from the Brazilian Championship, LaLiga, German Championship, and much more.
Game Times and Where to Watch Live Football Games Today
Premier League
10:00 AM - Brighton vs Nottingham Forest - ESPN and Disney+
12:30 PM - Manchester City vs Arsenal - Disney+
Italian Championship
7:30 AM - Fiorentina vs Lazio - ESPN and Disney+
10:00 AM - Monza vs Bologna - Disney+
1:00 PM - Roma vs Udinese - Disney+
3:45 PM - Inter Milan vs Milan - ESPN and Disney+
La Liga
9:00 AM - Getafe vs Leganés - Disney+
11:15 AM - Atlético Bilbao vs Celta de Vigo - ESPN 4 and Disney+
1:30 PM - Villarreal vs Barcelona - ESPN and Disney+
4:00 PM - Rayo Vallecano vs Atlético de Madrid - Disney+
Brazilian Championship
4:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs RB Bragantino - Globo and Premiere
4:00 PM - Vasco vs Palmeiras - Globo and Premiere
6:30 PM - Grêmio vs Flamengo - Sportv and Premiere
6:30 PM - São Paulo vs Internacional - Premiere
6:30 PM - Cuiabá vs Cruzeiro - Premiere
6:30 PM - Criciúma vs Athletico-PR - Premiere
German Championship
10:30 AM - Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg - CazéTV and Onefootball
12:30 PM - Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund - TV Cultura, CazéTV and Onefootball
2:30 PM - St. Pauli vs RB Leipzig - Onefootball
Futsal World Cup
9:30 AM - Morocco vs Portugal - CazéTV and FIFA+
12:30 PM - France vs Iran - CazéTV and FIFA+
Brazilian Women's Championship
10:00 AM - Corinthians women vs São Paulo women (Final) - Globo, Sportv and Canal GOAT
U-20 Women's World Cup
6:00 PM - North Korea U-20 women vs Japan U-20 women (Final) - Sportv, Globoplay, CazéTV and FIFA+
Argentine Championship
2:30 PM - Independiente vs Argentinos Juniors - Disney+
5:00 PM - Talleres vs Racing - ESPN 4 and Disney+
7:30 PM - Platense vs Rosario Central - Disney+
MLS
7:15 PM - Philadelphia Union vs DC United - Apple TV+
Where can I watch the Manchester City vs Arsenal game live today?
The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 12:30 PM.
What time is the Inter Milan vs Milan game?
The Inter Milan vs Milan classic will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 3:45 PM.
Which channel will show the Grêmio game in the Brazilian Championship?
The Grêmio vs Flamengo game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 6:30 PM.
