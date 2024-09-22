Dr. Denise Soul Signature Release 911 For Humanity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honoring All Kinds at All Times

Dr. Denise Soul Signature Release 911

Dr. Denise Show

Love Allkind Ascension Experience Updates!

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Denise Soul Signature song launched via the Love Allkind label!Tune into the show and song featuring the inspiration and why behind this Ascension Experience as the Dr. Denise Show approaches 500 episodes since inception June 2016.The "Dr. Denise Show” podcast has celebrated major recognition from the People's Choice Podcast Awards as a finalist in the skeptic's guide to science and medicine category in 2022, 2023 and on the slate again for the 2024 award thanks to all of the listeners, guests and mental health warriors tuning in!Dr. Denise Soul Signature, LoveAllkindLyrics:Awareness, self-love, and altruism set the stage for the highest mind, body, and soul health.Words, thoughts, and actions carry a vibrational frequency and they inspire us moment to moment.Creativity fuels the soul.We all have our own unique Neurostyle,our sensory perception that's unique and multi-dimensional.How do you access your playful self?Do you spend time in nature?Do you pick up an instrument?Do you write a poem?How do you reach your own happiness?Gratitude is a key ingredient of staying in the moment of NOW.Singing & vocalsDenise McDermott M.D.LyricsDenise McDermott M.D.MusicEmily EddinsCo-producerDenise McDermott M.D.Co-producerEmily EddinsMixing engineerMAGHMastering engineerMAGHGraphic DesignCarolyn HondaA unique intention that Dr. Denise has in her content is that the titles of the show, the hashtags, and the tips within are easy-to-remember healing phrases that are a shot of positive psychology to model cognitive reframing and to remind us about the powerful energy that our words, thoughts and actions have in influencing our overall health and well-being.Stay tuned for exciting content on You Tube, in person ascension experiences and more music launching soon!DrDeniseMDThank you ALL for helping to change the way we think, talk and act about mental health.XoxoDr. Denise

